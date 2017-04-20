Town and State dignitaries, and Winthrop veterans, gathered on Vietnam Veteran’s Day, March 29, 2017, at the new Winthrop High School to re-dedicate the Vietnam War Memorial, which was originally installed at the old HS on May 22, 1988.
Winthrop Town Council Meeting of April 18, 2017
Winthrop Town Council Meeting of April 4 2017
One On One With Dick Bangs
Dick Bangs sits with Winthrop resident and retired FBI Director William A. Gavin to discuss the role he played in the investigation of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing of 1993.
Community Forum With Ron Vecchia, March 21, 2017
Town Council Prez Robert Driscoll joins Ron for an update on the state of the Town of Winthrop.
