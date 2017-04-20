Details

Added by on April 20, 2017

Town and State dignitaries, and Winthrop veterans, gathered on Vietnam Veteran’s Day, March 29, 2017, at the new Winthrop High School to re-dedicate the Vietnam War Memorial, which was originally installed at the old HS on May 22, 1988.

Show more Show less

You may also like

Winthrop Town Council Meeting of April 18, 2017

Winthrop Town Council Meeting of April 18, 2017

26 Views0 Comments

Winthrop Town Council Meeting of April 4 2017

Winthrop Town Council Meeting of April 4 2017

24 Views0 Comments

One On One With Dick Bangs

One On One With Dick Bangs

7 Views0 Comments

Dick Bangs sits with Winthrop resident and retired FBI Director William A. Gavin to discuss the role he played in the investigation of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing of 1993.

Community Forum With Ron Vecchia, March 21, 2017

Community Forum With Ron Vecchia, March 21, 2017

17 Views0 Comments

Town Council Prez Robert Driscoll joins Ron for an update on the state of the Town of Winthrop.

Comments are closed.