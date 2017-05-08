From the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, MA
Checking In With Amy: Physical Therapy Today
The May edition features Grace Choi, a physical therapist with Neighborhood PACE. Taped at WCAT Studios in Winthrop, MA.
Winthrop School Committee Meeting of May 8, 2017
Winthrop Town Council Meeting and Spring Forum of May 2, 2017
Re-Dedication of the Vietnam War Memorial At WHS, March 29, 2017
Town and State dignitaries, and Winthrop veterans, gathered on Vietnam Veteran's Day, March 29, 2017, at the new Winthrop High School to re-dedicate the Vietnam War Memorial, which was originally installed at the old ...
