Added by Mike Cabral
on June 27, 2017
Taped at the Winthrop Public Library, June 7, 2017
Mike Cabral
1 week ago
14 Views0 Comments0 Likes
59 Views0 Comments0 Likes
Michael Mahoney
3 weeks ago
4 Views0 Comments0 Likes
August 2017: This month Amy welcomes Ashley Casey, PharmD Registered Pharmacist, and Pharmacy Interns Miriam Abdelmalek and Joanna Nichols to discuss the signs, symptoms and treatments for diabetes.
31 Views0 Comments0 Likes
Comments are closed.
(617) 846-3400
165 Winthrop St, Winthrop, MA 02152