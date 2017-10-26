Details

Added by on October 26, 2017

John Macero moderates a discussion with Councilor At-Large Candidates Robert DeMarco and Michael Lucerto.

Show more Show less

You may also like

Winthrop MA Candidate’s Messages 2017

Winthrop MA Candidate’s Messages 2017

1 Views0 Comments

2017 Councilor At-Large Candidate Q&A

2017 Councilor At-Large Candidate Q&A

51 Views0 Comments

John Macero moderates a discussion with Councilor At-Large Candidates Robert DeMarco and Michael Lucerto.

Winthrop Special School Committee Meeting, October 12, 2017

Winthrop Special School Committee Meeting, October 12, 2017

77 Views0 Comments

Winthrop Town Council President Candidate’s Debate 2017

Winthrop Town Council President Candidate’s Debate 2017

288 Views0 Comments

October 11, 2017. Candidates Jeffrey Turco, Richard Boyajian and Ronald Vecchia face off in the only live debate for the Town Council President's seat. Hosted by John Macero. Taped live from WCAT Studios.

Comments are closed.