John Macero moderates a discussion with Councilor At-Large Candidates Robert DeMarco and Michael Lucerto.
Winthrop MA Candidate’s Messages 2017
2017 Councilor At-Large Candidate Q&A
Winthrop Special School Committee Meeting, October 12, 2017
Winthrop Town Council President Candidate’s Debate 2017
October 11, 2017. Candidates Jeffrey Turco, Richard Boyajian and Ronald Vecchia face off in the only live debate for the Town Council President's seat. Hosted by John Macero. Taped live from WCAT Studios.
