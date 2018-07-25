MA DOER Green Communities Competitive Grants Awards, July 20, 2018

The MA Department of Energy Resources and The Baker-Polito Administration announce the most recent MA towns and cities to receive funding for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. The ceremony took place at The Robert DeLeo Senior Center in Winthrop, MA on July 20, 2018.
