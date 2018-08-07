Winthrop’s annual community parade, kicking off from The Landing.
You may also like
WPD Safety Day 2017
24 Views0 Comments0 Likes
Highlights from the 2017 Winthrop Police Department's First Public Safety Day from Metcalf Square, including the departments recognition of Lt. Frank Scarpa's 40 year career as a dedicated police officer.
MA DOER Green Communities Competitive Grants Awards, July 20, 2018
75 Views0 Comments0 Likes
The MA Department of Energy Resources and The Baker-Polito Administration announce the most recent MA towns and cities to receive funding for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. The ceremony took place at...
MA DOER Green Communities Competitive Grants Awards, July 20, 2018
46 Views0 Comments0 Likes
The MA Department of Energy Resources and The Baker-Polito Administration announce the most recent MA towns and cities to receive funding for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. The ceremony took place at...
Winthrop School Committee Meeting of July 16, 2018
92 Views0 Comments0 Likes
Comments are closed.