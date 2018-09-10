Details

What’s happening in Winthrop this month? Watch the latest episode of French Square Is Talking to find out.

This month Amy welcomes Karan Adalja, Candidate for Doctorate of Pharmacy, to discuss the causes, symptoms and treatments of Anxiety.

