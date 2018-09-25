Details

September 25, 2018

School Committee Meeting of September 10, 2018

School Committee Meeting of September 10, 2018 filmed at the WHS Auditorium.

Winthrop Town Council Public Forum, September 11, 2018: Marijuana Moratorium

September 11, 2018 public forum on the future of marijuana shops in the town.

Winthrop Town Council Meeting of August 21, 2018

Winthrop School Committee Meeting of August 20, 2018

