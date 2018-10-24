Ron continues his series of discussions on Town issues with new Town Manager Austin Faison.
Winthrop Shore Drive Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 10/24/18
The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) hosted a ribbon cutting event to celebrate improvements made to Winthrop Shore Drive in the Town of Winthrop.
Checking In With Amy: Caring For Caregivers Caring For You (10/24/18)
The November episode of Checking In With Amy features Pamela Pattavina, Director of Business Development at PACE, discussing the importance of the Caregiver. Hosted by Amy Goldberg.
Winthrop Town Council Meeting of October 16, 2018
Facts On Mosquito Activity and Mosquito-Borne Diseases In MA in 2018
An important discussion on the mosquito-borne diseases effecting Massachusetts in 2018. Hosted by Dr. Astrid Weins, with Kim Foss and Kelsey Evans from Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control District.
