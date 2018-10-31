You may also like

Winthrop Shore Drive Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 10/24/18

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) hosted a ribbon cutting event to celebrate improvements made to Winthrop Shore Drive in the Town of Winthrop.

Checking In With Amy: Caring For Caregivers Caring For You (10/24/18)

The November episode of Checking In With Amy features Pamela Pattavina, Director of Business Development at PACE, discussing the importance of the Caregiver. Hosted by Amy Goldberg.

‘Me and the Manager’ With Ron Vecchia: Part 2, October 22, 2018

Ron continues his series of discussions on Town issues with new Town Manager Austin Faison.

Winthrop Town Council Meeting of October 16, 2018

Winthrop Town Council Meeting of October 16, 2018

