Author Dan Kennedy , Regular Panelist on WGBH’S “Beat the Press” and Associate Professor of Journalism at Northeastern University School of Journalism discusses his book, The Return of the Moguls: How Jeff Bezos and John Henry are Remaking Newspapers for the Twenty-First Century
