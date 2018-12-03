Details

Added by on December 3, 2018

Author Dan Kennedy , Regular Panelist on WGBH’S “Beat the Press” and Associate Professor of Journalism at Northeastern University School of Journalism discusses his book, The Return of the Moguls: How Jeff Bezos and John Henry are Remaking Newspapers for the Twenty-First Century

Show more Show less

You may also like

Historian Bob Duval at WIHA – November 6 2018

Historian Bob Duval at WIHA – November 6 2018

1 Views0 Comments

Winthrop Historian Bob Duval shows slides of Winthrop before and after WWI including a parade around Winthrop before our men went off to war.

Community Forum With Ron Vecchia: Me and the Manager – Nov 2018

Community Forum With Ron Vecchia: Me and the Manager – Nov 2018

1 Views0 Comments

The newest episode of Ron's continuing series with Town Manager Austin Faison.

Winthrop High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2018

Winthrop High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2018

9 Views0 Comments

The 2018 Winthrop High School Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, held October 20, 2018.

On the Bookshelf Episode 15

On the Bookshelf Episode 15

3 Views0 Comments

Pete talks with poet George Kalogeris.

Comments are closed.