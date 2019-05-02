A public informational meeting regarding the CBD Zoning Map Analysis.
Winthrop Budget Forum, Spring 2019
Join Winthrop's Town Manager, Austin Faison in presenting the Town Budget Public Forum. Recorded on April 16, 2019 at the DeLeo Senior Center.
Winthrop Town Council Meeting of April 16, 2019
Winthrop Town Council Meeting of April 2, 2019
Vaping – What Adults Need to Know
Edgar Duran from Tobacco-free Mass provides information about vaping and nicotine addiction. This presentation is geared toward adults.
