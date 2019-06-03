On the Bookshelf, June/July 2019

Pete Solomon talks with author Christopher Klein about his new book “When the Irish Invaded Canada: The Incredible True Story of the Civil War Veterans Who Fought for Ireland’s Freedom”.
