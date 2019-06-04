You may also like

On the Bookshelf, June/July 2019

Pete Solomon talks with author Christopher Klein about his new book "When the Irish Invaded Canada: The Incredible True Story of the Civil War Veterans Who Fought for Ireland's Freedom".

Pete Solomon talks with author Christopher Klein about his new book "When the Irish Invaded Canada: The Incredible True Story of the Civil War Veterans Who Fought for Ireland's Freedom".

28th Annual Winthrop Chamber of Commerce Kick-Off Dinner & Awards Night at the Cottage Park Yacht Club. Recorded January 26, 2019.

The Metropolitan Beaches Commission (MBC) held a public meeting in Winthrop to discuss the current state, and the future of Winthrop Beach.

