Details

Added by on October 21, 2019

All candidates were offered studio time to record their campaign message. Those who accepted the offer are shown here. Good luck to all candidates running for local seats.

Category:

Uncategorized
Show more Show less

You may also like

Winthrop Town Council Meeting of April 3, 2018

Winthrop Town Council Meeting of April 3, 2018

12 Views0 Comments

Winthrop Town Council Meeting of February 20, 2018

Winthrop Town Council Meeting of February 20, 2018

245 Views0 Comments

Winthrop Board Of Health Public Hearing of January 23, 2018

Winthrop Board Of Health Public Hearing of January 23, 2018

254 Views0 Comments

A public hearing on the BOH's proposal to restrict the sale of tobacco products to minors.

Downtown Parking Strategies: Getting It Right In Winthrop

Downtown Parking Strategies: Getting It Right In Winthrop

111 Views0 Comments

A public workshop with Jason Schrieber, transportation & parking expert with Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates.

Comments are closed.