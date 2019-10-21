All candidates were offered studio time to record their campaign message. Those who accepted the offer are shown here. Good luck to all candidates running for local seats.
You may also like
Winthrop Town Council Meeting of April 3, 2018
12 Views0 Comments0 Likes
Winthrop Town Council Meeting of February 20, 2018
245 Views0 Comments0 Likes
Winthrop Board Of Health Public Hearing of January 23, 2018
254 Views0 Comments0 Likes
A public hearing on the BOH's proposal to restrict the sale of tobacco products to minors.
Downtown Parking Strategies: Getting It Right In Winthrop
111 Views0 Comments0 Likes
A public workshop with Jason Schrieber, transportation & parking expert with Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates.
Comments are closed.