Community Forum With Ron Vecchia – March 2, 2022
Winthrop Chamber’s Breakfast and Installation of Board Members, January 14, 2020
Chamber's 2020 Board Members are sworn in by Town Council President Phil Boncore. Guest speaker: Town Manager Austin Faison.
10,000 Flowers Project
Wall painting- 300 town volunteers helped create this wall mural behind Swetts Liquors
Winthrop Horribles Parade 2019
The annual July 4th event along Shirley Street through the Point to Coughlin Park.
