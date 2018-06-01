Details

Added by on June 1, 2018

Taped May 30, 2018, Julia Wallerce, Chair of the Winthrop Transportation Advisory Committee, and Assistant Town Manager Joe Domelowicz discuss the MBTA’s Better Bus Project and the new Dockless Bike Share Program being introduced in Winthrop this summer.

